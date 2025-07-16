Norfolk State Landmark Named for Distinguished Alumnus

Norfolk State University has named the most iconic landmark on its campus after an NSU alumnus, former NSU Board of Visitors Rector and entrepreneur who epitomizes the mission of the institution.

As of Monday, July 14, 2025, the University’s tower, which sits in the middle of the campus quad, is officially the Devon M. Henry Communication Tower. Henry is CEO & President of Team Henry Enterprises LLC, a nationally recognized contracting firm based in Richmond, Virginia.

“Today, we celebrate the greatness of Devon Henry,” said NSU President Javaune

Adams-Gaston, Ph.D. “Look at this power couple—Devon and Angela Henry. Look around at the many, many alumni and members of this community who are doing the best work in our communities, and you will know why HBCUs will never be irrelevant,” she continued. “They will always be relevant, and they will always do what they’re meant to do, which is to provide the opportunity for greatness.”

Henry came to national public awareness during the nation’s cultural and historic reckoning when his firm was entrusted with the delicate task of dismantling Confederate statues throughout the Southeastern United States. The endeavor has placed him at the center of a national conversation around history, memory and justice. Henry believes that telling the full American story requires not just dismantling the past but also elevating voices that were once ignored.

“This ceremony today solidifies the tower’s presence on the academic quad,” said NSU Vice President for University Advancement Clifford Porter. “This will be a lasting tribute to commemorate the achievements and contributions of our former rector, our distinguished alumnus, Devon Henry. It transforms this place from a mere structure to a recognizable landmark that has a tremendous and phenomenal story.”

As a civic and corporate leader, Henry and his work have received recognitions that include Entrepreneur of the Year from the Metropolitan Business League, Government Contractor of the Year by American Express, Supplier of the Year by CVMSDC and the 2022 Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Center for Inclusiveness.

Remembering the days at Norfolk State when he struggled to pay his tuition, Henry and his family have created an endowment that provides scholarships to incoming NSU students majoring in STEM-related fields.

“The days that I had that were not good or the days that I had that were challenging—I never lost sight of the love and all the joy that Norfolk State has brought me,” he said. “This place that has produced incredible entrepreneurs, lawyers, doctors, social workers, teachers, school superintendents, and so many other change makers, I want to invest in that institution.”

“Our HBCUs need us now more than ever. I want to invest in the next Devon Henry. The same Devon Henry who was in Dr. [Melissa] Barnes’ office begging for financial aid.”

He told those gathered that every gift to Norfolk State, no matter the size, helps. “It’s incumbent upon us as alumni, as HBCU alums, to elevate the profile and brand of our beloved Norfolk State. So go out, be great and let people know the greatness of Norfolk State through your deeds,” Henry said. “Don’t discredit how one hug, one dap, one smile, one pound can change a person’s life.”

“I am forever thankful for this amazing honor for past, present and future Spartans–this is for us. The world needs you, the world needs us, and the world needs Norfolk State University .”