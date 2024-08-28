Norfolk State Men’s Basketball Announces Adopt-A-Classroom Campaign

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men’s basketball program has organized an outreach program to support schoolteachers in the Hampton roads area.



Head men’s basketball coach Robert Jones announced the Adopt-a-Classroom initiative last week, giving back to the community’s educators. Teachers will be nominated via social media or by emailing spartanbasketball@nsu.edu, and those selected will receive school supplies on behalf of the Norfolk State men’s basketball team.



“We normally do a Back to School Bash for the community, however with some date conflicts and schools starting at different times, we’ve decided to pivot,” Jones said. “Associate head coach Jamal Brown came up with the original thought of adopting a classroom/teacher. I said let’s expand this to 1-2 teachers in each of the seven cities! Teachers are underappreciated, underpaid, and overworked. Any help that we can give them, we will by donating supplies for their classrooms.”



All supplies will be distributed before Labor Day.