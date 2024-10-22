Norfolk State Ranked 13th in USTFCCA D1 Men’s Cross Country Regional Rankings

NORFOLK, Va. — Following Saturday’s seventh-place finish at the Panorama Farms Invite, the Norfolk State men’s cross-country team earned the No. 13 ranking in the USTFCCA Men’s Cross Country Southeast Region poll.



Norfolk State finished ahead of three teams ranked in this week’s poll at the Panorama Farms Invite, including Appalachian State, William & Mary, and George Washington.



Regional rankings are determined by a single-member coach in each respective region. The regional representative is tasked with weighing returning teams’ strength with current season results in determining a rank-order of squad potential. Only USTFCCA member programs are eligible to receive a ranking.



Senior Brian Rotich clocked the best time for the Spartans (23:55.50), placing 23rd in the 8k race this past weekend. Gidion Sigei (24:06.40) and Raphael Kitur (24:20.60) followed closely behind.



The Spartans next compete in Smyrna, Del. on Nov. 2nd at the MEAC Championships.



USTFCCA Men’s Cross Country Southeast Region Rankings Week 4



Rank Team Conference Prev. Rank 1 Wake Forest ACC 1 2 North Carolina ACC 2 3 Virginia ACC 4 4 Furman SoCon 5 5 Eastern Kentucky ASUN 3 6 Virginia Tech ACC 10 7 Charlotte American 7 8 NC State ACC 8 9 Liberty Conference USA 6 10 Kentucky SEC 9 11 Louisville ACC 11 12 Duke ACC NR 13 Norfolk State MEAC NR 14 Appalachian State Sun Belt 14 15 William & Mary CAA 12

For complete coverage of Norfolk State Athletics, please follow the Spartans on social media at @nsuspartans (X/Twitter), /NorfolkStateAthletics (Facebook), @NSUAthletics (Instagram), @nsuathletics (YouTube) or visit the official home of Norfolk State Athletics at nsuspartans.com.

