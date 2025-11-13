Norfolk State Receives $50M from MacKenzie Scott

Norfolk State University is pleased to announce the largest gift in its 90-year history! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has awarded the university a gift of $50M to support furtherance of NSU’s mission to transform students’ lives through exemplary teaching, research and service. This is the second award by Scott to Norfolk State University, following a then record-making gift of $40M in 2020. Since that gift, President Javaune Adams-Gaston has consistently briefed Scott on the progress being made at the institution.

This $50M gift will catapult Norfolk State to its next level of excellence. President Adams-Gaston and administrators are grateful for the enormous vote of confidence Ms. Scott has placed in the institution and its ability to provide positive outcomes for our students. The 2020 gift was the result of the strategic plan and vision of the president and executive cabinet developed for Norfolk State. With successful implementation of those plans, this new gift shows that there was a positive return on the 2020 investment and recognizes Norfolk State as a place that is worthy of transformational support.

The 2025 gift will be invested to support student scholarships, faculty research and service, athletics and strategic initiatives of the institution. The record gift coincides with the 90th anniversary celebration of Norfolk State University and its Now Is Our Time Comprehensive campaign.