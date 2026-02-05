Norfolk State Receives Elizabeth River Project Award

2026 Model Level Sustained Distinguished Performance Award from the Elizabeth River Project

Thursday, January 29, 2026, Norfolk State University was honored to receive the 2026 Model Level Sustained Distinguished Performance Award from the Elizabeth River Project.

The Elizabeth River Restoration Advisory Committee, comprised of River Star peers and technical experts, reviews River Star documentation that includes earth day programs, environmental protection efforts, air quality control efforts, energy and sustainability efforts, NSU student community service efforts, NSU student, faculty, staff and Facilities Management wildlife habitat enhancements efforts, storm water management programs, major landscape improvements and recycling initiatives every fall for entry and advancement in the program. The committee unanimously agreed Norfolk State University should be recognized for Sustained Distinguished Performance at Model Level.

The awards ceremony event was held within the Chesapeake Conference Center.

