Norfolk State Receives NSF Award for Quantum Research

Norfolk State University has been awarded nearly $1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for research on advanced quantum materials.

The project titledInvestigation of Novel Spin Textures in Non-Centrosymmetric Magnetic Materials, was awarded through the NSF’s Excellence in Research (HBCU-EiR) program, led by Dr. Sunil K. Karna, NSU assistant professor of physics and materials science.

The research explores advanced quantum materials that exhibit unusual magnetic behaviors at very low temperatures. These materials can host complex spin patterns — including swirling magnetic structures known as skyrmions — that may one day contribute to faster, more energy-efficient electronic and quantum technologies.

Undergraduate and graduate researchers at NSU were heavily involved in materials synthesis, characterization and data analysis while gaining hands-on experience in emerging technology fields.

“This grant represents an important step forward for both our research program and our students,” Karna said. “Our goal is not only to advance fundamental science, but also to provide NSU students with meaningful research experiences that prepare them to lead in the next generation of quantum and advanced technology fields.”

The nearly $1 million grant will support:

Student researchers

Laboratory materials and research equipment

Advanced experimental studies at national facilities

Professional development and research training

A central focus of the award is student training and mentorship. The project provides hands-on research opportunities that will prepare students for careers in physics, materials science and emerging quantum technologies. The funding ensures that NSU students gain direct experience working on nationally competitive research projects and engaging with leading research laboratories.

“Quantum materials research represents a frontier area in modern physics,” states Karna. “Through this project, NSU is contributing not only to scientific discovery but also to the development of the next generation of diverse scientific leaders.”