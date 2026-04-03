Norfolk State Recognized for Internship Excellence

Norfolk State University has been named a 2026 Top Virginia Employer for Internship Excellence by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). This prestigious statewide recognition honors employers that are building Virginia’s future workforce through intentional, meaningful, and career-launching internship experiences.

NSU is proud to be among more than 160 Virginia employers recognized for providing high-impact, student-centered internship opportunities that prepare students for real-world success. SCHEV leadership noted that these employers are not just hosting interns, but actively strengthening the Commonwealth’s talent pipeline.

This recognition reflects the strength of NSU’s internship offerings, including the Presidential Internship Program, the Senator Yvonne Miller Internship Program, and the Production House Internship Program, which provide students with hands-on learning, mentorship, leadership exposure and career-readiness skills.

SCHEV will formally recognize all award recipients on July 30, 2026, in Richmond during Virginia Intern Day. This honor stands as a point of pride for the Spartan Community and affirms NSU’s continued commitment to student success, workforce development and experiential learning.