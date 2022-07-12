Norfolk State University Investigating Bomb Threat to Campus

By: Norfolk State University

The Norfolk State University Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that police were alerted to on Tuesday morning.

The initial call was made shortly before noon to the Norfolk Police Department regarding a bomb threat in the university’s administration building. All students, faculty and staff were relocated to a safe location. NSU Police, along with personnel from other public safety agencies, searched the building and yielded negative results. An all-clear was issued at 1:17 p.m.and the university resumed normal operations.

The Norfolk FBI and Norfolk Police Department is assisting the NSUPD in the investigation. NSU Interim Police Chief Brian Covington said several threats were called into other local universities on Tuesday. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The NSU Counseling Center staff is available to provide counseling services for students, faculty, and staff affected by the incident. The center is located inside the Student Services Center, Suite 312. Appointments are available by calling 757-823-8173 during normal business hours. For after-hours assistance, call 757- 823-8102 and request to speak with the on-call counselor.