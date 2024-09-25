Norfolk State University Kicks Off Multimillion Dollar Fundraising Campaign

Norfolk State University launched the public phase of its most ambitious fundraising campaign in University history Saturday, September 14, 2024. The comprehensive campaign has a goal of $90 million and will culminate during the University’s 90th anniversary in 2025. It is only Norfolk State’s second major campaign. The first took place 30 years ago.

“The Now Is Our Time campaign is an investment in not only the future of our students but also for the future of Norfolk State to continue providing the very best educational opportunities for those who will enroll here for generations to come,” NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston said at the reception.

“Thank you for believing in Norfolk State and the vision that my administration has promoted since I arrived,” she said. “Also, thank you on behalf of our students who now have an achievable dream because you cared enough to invest in their future.”

During the launch, checks were presented by the following:

Mr. Tony and Mrs. Kim Brothers ‒ $500K

The Lassiter Family ‒ $300K

Mr. Gary and Mrs. Cookie McCollum ‒ $250K

Rev. Jeffery Belfield and Mrs. Kathy Pope Belfield ‒ $150K

Langley Federal Credit Union ‒ $125K

Bishop Kim Brown & Elder Valerie Brown ‒ $100K

The Estate of Mr. W.T. Mason, Jr. ‒ $100K

NSU Affiliated Boards

Board of Visitors ‒ $6.7 million dollars

The Now is Our Time Campaign Steering Committee ‒ $825,000

The NSU Alumni Association ‒ $520,000

The Norfolk State University Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors ‒ $423,000 .

. The Norfolk State University Athletics Foundation Board of Directors ‒ $101,000.

Foundation Gift

Landmark Foundation ‒ $5M (presented earlier)

Donations support the college, school, program, or cause of your choice. Whether you contribute to a general fund or directly to a specific program. The campaign’s priorities are as follows:

Investing in People

To decrease barriers to degree completion and to prepare our students for extraordinary careers and meaningful contributions to their communities. Additional scholarship funds will enable Norfolk State to enroll and retain more students by increasing the average financial award and filling the gap between tuition and living expenses.

Strengthening Academic Programs

To showcase our capabilities and increase demand for an NSU degree. We continue to invest in our academic programs to ensure that they are strong and relevant. Through increased investments in our colleges, departments and programs like DNIMAS (Dozoretz National Institute for Mathematics and Applied Sciences), as well as the intentional expansion of partnerships with corporations such as Micron, NSU will gain opportunities for Spartans and increase our positive impact on our community and the regional economy.

Elevating Athletics

NSU Athletics achieved an average cumulative GPA of 3.15 among student-athletes, but there is a growing need for fifth-year scholarship funds. If we can expand an athlete’s opportunities to access programs such as Leadership Academy, study abroad, and incentives toward degree completion, we can better ensure that NSU Spartans start life after college on an even playing field. With additional scholarship and program funding, our athletic department leadership will have a greater ability to attract additional high-achieving students and retain more student-athletes for longer.

Advancing Excellence Year After Year

Norfolk State is a supportive community where collaboration, continuous improvement, and professional growth are deeply ingrained in who we are and how we advance excellence. Your gifts will provide the flexibility our students need when opportunities or unforeseen challenges arise. Annual funding allows Norfolk State to advance the overall academic program and increase student access to programs that benefit student health and well-being.