Norfolk State University Launches Special Education Academy

The Norfolk State University School of Education is strengthening special education across the Commonwealth with the launch of its first Virginia Academy for Paraprofessional Excellence in Special Education (VAPESE). The academy is a three-day professional development workshop serving 100 paraprofessionals from school divisions across Hampton Roads and Virginia.

The academy was made possible through a $389,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education, awarded to Dr. Tamara Smith-Moyler and Dr. Priscilla Spencer, assistant professors of special education at NSU.

Designed to expand high-quality professional learning opportunities for educators who support students with disabilities, VAPESE equips paraprofessionals with practical, evidence-based strategies to strengthen instructional practices.

“Paraprofessionals are essential members of the instructional team,” said Smith-Moyler. “By providing high-quality training grounded in evidence-based practices, we are empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to better support students with disabilities while strengthening collaboration with teachers.”

Participants represent school divisions throughout Hampton Roads, as well as Stafford, York, Frederick County and Caroline County, creating a regional network of professionals committed to improving educational outcomes for students with disabilities.

The academy reflects the School of Education’s commitment to partnering with school divisions to address workforce needs through meaningful, practice-based professional learning. By connecting research with classroom practice, VAPESE helps strengthen the pipeline of highly prepared special education professionals while supporting more inclusive learning environments throughout Virginia.

“This academy is an investment in students, educators and our communities,” Smith-Moyler said. “When teachers and paraprofessionals learn together, they are better prepared to meet the diverse needs of every learner and create classrooms where all students can thrive.”

View the event photos HERE.