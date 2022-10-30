Norfolk State Wins 2022 MEAC Men’s Cross Country Championship

By: MEAC

MYRNA, Del., Oct. 29, 2022 – Norfolk State swept the top three spots to win the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) men’s cross country championship on Saturday at the Delaware Strate Outreach & Research Center.



The Spartans won their third straight title and 15th overall.



Kenneth Giles was again named Outstanding Coach. Gidion Sigei, the MEAC’s fastest 8K runner this season, was named Outstanding Performer after winning individual gold with a time of 24:38.8. The Spartans were also second and third with Regan Kimtai (25:32.1) and 2021 individual champion Evans Cheruiyot (25:41.1).



The Spartans finished with just 21 points and also saw Brian Rotich (sixth, 26:24.9) and Isa Suleiman (ninth, 26:48.2) finish in the top 10.



Howard’s Adoade Adebiyi was fourth with a time of 25:58.1, and Tafari Stephenson was 10th after running a 27:00.4. Delaware State was paced by Devin Smith (fifth, 26:14.3), while Maryland Eastern Shore’s Nahom Ftwi (seventh, 26:34.0) and Morgan State’s Davian Gray (ninth, 26:37.2) also finished in the top 10.



Howard finished second with 59 points and Delaware State was third with 90 points.



The top 15 finishers were named All-MEAC.





Outstanding Performer: Gidion Sigei, Norfolk State

Outstanding Coach: Kenneth Giles, Norfolk State



All-MEAC

Gidion Sigei, Norfolk State

Regan Kimtai, Norfolk State

Evans Cheruiyot, Norfolk State

Ayoade Adebiyi, Howard

Devin Smith, Delaware State

Brian Rotich, Norfolk State

Nahom Ftwi, Maryland Eastern Shore

Davian Gray, Morgan State

Isa Suleiman, Norfolk State

Rafari Stephenson, Howard

Mosa Aboeid, Delaware State

Emmanuel Paddyfote, North Carolina Central

Andrew Latimer, South Carolina State

Julian Lawson, Howard

Marsellis Davis, Howard