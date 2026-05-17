Norfolk State Wins Fifth Straight MEAC Men’s Outdoor Track Title

NORFOLK, Va. – For the fifth consecutive season, the Norfolk State University Spartans captured the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship, finishing with 183 points while defending their home track.

RESULTS

Norfolk State’s Kenneth Giles was named Outstanding Coach of the Meet, while Spartan Kristopher Stephens earned Outstanding Field Athlete of the Meet honors.

North Carolina Central rookie Aaron Alukunyang earned Outstanding Runner of the Meet honors.

Kendrick Winfield led the charge on championship Saturday, claiming gold in the 400-meter run with a time of 46.09 before winning the 200-meter final in 20.55.

Kristopher Stephens, en route to earning Outstanding Field Athlete honors, claimed gold in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 15.64 meters.

Standout weekend performances from Christopher Baskings, Daniel Mathenge, and Landon Walker were key in helping the Spartans total 183 points and secure their fifth straight MEAC crown.

The championship concluded with a statement performance in the men’s 4×400-meter relay, where the Spartans held off Coppin State and North Carolina Central to secure gold in 3:07.92.

All-MEAC Honors

Outstanding Coach: Kenneth Giles, NSU

Outstanding Track Athlete: Aaron Alukunyang, North Carolina Central

Co-Outstanding Field Athletes: Kristopher Stephens, Norfolk State

First-Team

Tarike Lavine (HOW, Discus), Aaron Alukunyang (NCCU, 10,000), Ja’Mari Manson (DSU, High Jump) , Christopher Johnson (DSU, Shot Put), Kristopher Stephens (NSU, Long Jump), Kenton George (SCSU, Decathalon), Marian Drazan (DSU, 3000 Steeplechase), Demond Smith (MSU, Hammer Throw), Kristopher Stephens (NSU, Triple Jump), Norfolk State (Men’s 4×100), Aaron Alukunyang (NCCU, 1500), Jabari Dillard (HOW, 110m Hurdles), Knedrick WInfield (NSU, 100), Christopher Basking (NSU,100), Ian Cain (DSU, 800), Alonzo Sims Jr (DSU, 400m Hurdles), Kendrick Winfield (NSU 200m), Robert Carter (SCSU, Javelin), Aaron Alukunyang (NCCU, 5000), Micheal Hopkins (SCSU, Pole Vault) ,Norfolk State (4×400),

Second Team

Derrick Sirmons (DSU, Discus), Daniel Mathenge (NSU, 10,000), Kristopher Stephens (NSU, High Jump), Atrell Williams (NSU, Shot Put), Sean Wray (NSU, Long Jump), Isaiah Johnson (SCSU, Decathlon), Banele Mkabela (UMES, 3000 Steeplechase), Khamani Johnson (NCCU, Hammer Throw), Sean Wray (HOW, Triple Jump), Coppin State (Men’s 4×100), Marian Drazan (DSU, 1500), Drew Dillard (HOW, 110 m Hurdles), Zion Amadi (NCCU, 100), Solomon Hammond (CSU,100), Caleb Mincey (MSU, 800), Tori Willis Jr. (DSU, 400 m Hurdles), Christopher Basking (NSU, 200m), Jacob Denny (MSU, Javelin), Daniel Matheng (NSU, 5000), Landon Walker (NSU, Pole Vault) Coppin State (4×400)

Third Team

Demond Smith (MSU, Discus), Ian Kimutai (NSU, 10,000), Isaac Rankin (MSU, High Jump), Julian Williams (NCCU, Shot Put), Roman Mills (HOW, Long Jump), Nanjo Levec (DSU, Decathlon ), Lewis Too (NSU, 3000 Steeplechase), Devin James (DSU, Hammer Throw), Roman Mills (HOW, Triple Jump), Morgan State (Men’s 4×100), Tinashe Bure (SCSU, 1500), Jorim Bangue (HOW, 11m Hurdles), Damien Howard (CSU, 100), Doyin Smith (MSU,100), Ashton Thomas (HOW, 800), Jacob Alexander (SCSU, 400 m Hurdles), Zion Amadi (NCCU, 200m), Jeryco Sheppard (MSU, Pole Vault), Isaiah Johnson (SCSU, Javelin), Ian Kimutai (NSU, 5000), N.C. Central (4×400)