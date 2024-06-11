NORFOLK STATE WINS TELLY AWARD FOR “THE FUTURE IN YOU” TELEVISION CAMPAIGN

Norfolk State University, in conjunction with local marketing and media company, Studio Center, took home a Silver Telly Award in Local TV Editing for the “We See The Future in You” television advertising campaign.

“We See The Future in You” tells the story of a recent (and real) Norfolk State graduate as she looks back on her educational journey. The spots begin with her at work having landed her dream job, and then travels backwards throughout her education until we arrive at the day it all began when she receives a Norfolk State brochure in the mail.

“In a day and age when the cost and value of a college education is being questioned like never before, we wanted to show that Norfolk State wasn’t just a place for growth and enlightenment, but a vital and practical step toward a fulfilling career,” said Stevalynn Adams, AVP, Communications and Marketing. “Working hand-in-hand with Studio Center, we were able to bring one recent graduate’s story to life in a way that will bring hope and a sense of purpose to those who may still be figuring out their path in life.”

The Telly Awards have been honoring excellence in video and television since 1979. Today, in addition to video and TV, the Telly Awards also honor branded content, documentaries, social media and immersive video.

Click here to see the video