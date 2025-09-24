Norfolk State Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Bedford Cup at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Norfolk State women’s tennis team collected multiple victories across singles and doubles play at the Bedford Cup, hosted by the University of Maryland from Sept. 19-21. The Spartans were led by sophomore Ines Sabadie, who tallied three wins, while teammates Yuliya Yurkova and Angelina Maniawska each secured two victories apiece.

Sabadie opened the tournament with a straight-sets victory over George Washington’s Liza Talipova (6-2, 6-4) before falling to Johns Hopkins’ Aubrey Zhou. She bounced back with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win against Coppin State’s Sapphire Ferguson and closed the weekend strong with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory over Loyola Maryland’s Lillian Langhus.

Yurkova also started fast, defeating Morgan State’s Damla Arslan 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 in her opening match. After falling in the Flight 1 quarterfinals to West Virginia’s Audrey Moutama and dropping a close battle to VCU’s Sofia Jane Thorne, Yurkova capped her weekend with a hard-fought 6-2, 7-5 win over Morgan State’s top player, Lauryn Hall.

Maniawska earned her first win with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) decision against George Mason’s Mary Young. Following a quarterfinal loss to George Washington’s Devika Manu, she rebounded on Saturday with a three-set comeback over Coppin State’s Brandy Alexis Babcock-Hannah (3-6, 6-2, 10-8). Maniawska carried that momentum into Sunday, outlasting George Mason’s Alexandra Lindqvist in another three-set battle (5-7, 6-1, 10-5).

Additional singles highlights came from Elena Prado, who topped George Mason’s Maitree Rout (6-1, 6-4); Sabina Iurea, who cruised past Morgan State’s Roua Limem (6-0, 6-1); and Kayla Kennedy, who earned a straight-sets win over George Mason’s Noelle Talarek (6-4, 6-4).

In doubles action, Irina Iurea and Kennedy went 2-1 on the weekend, recording dominant victories over Coppin State’s Sirena Singh / Kyla Proctor (6-0) and Loyola Maryland’s Sabrina Grewal / Lillian Langhus (6-2). Sabadie and Maniawska also paired up for a strong 6-2 win against Singh and Proctor.



The Spartans will continue fall tournament play Oct. 2-4 at the 2025 MEAC Tennis Invitational in Cary, N.C.

