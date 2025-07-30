Norfolk State’s Kevon King Named to 2025 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

Norfolk, Va. — Stats Perform has announced a 30-player preseason watch list for the 2025 Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

The award, in its 39th season and affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Kupp; Montana State’s Tommy Mellott was last season’s winner.

All 13 FCS conferences are represented on the watch list, which includes nine past finalists. This season’s recipient will be announced at the Stats Perform National Awards Presentation on Jan. 3, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2025 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list:

Quarterbacks

Aidan Bouman, South Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 225 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Jaden Craig, Harvard, Sr., 6-2, 215 (Ivy League) – 2024 Finalist

Quincy Crittendon, Samford, Sr., 5-11, 200 (Southern Conference)

Taron Dickens, Western Carolina, R-So., 5-11, 180 (Southern Conference)

Victor Gabalis, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-3, 210 (United Athletic Conference)

Ethan Greenwood, LIU, R-Jr., 6-0, 193 (Northeast Conference)

JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State, Grad, 6-4, 227 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Derek Robertson, Monmouth, R-Sr., 6-2, 200 (CAA Football) – 2024 Finalist

Ralph Rucker IV, Bucknell, Fifth Year, 6-0, 210 (Patriot League) – 2024 Finalist

Sam Vidlak, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 207 (Southland Conference) – 2024 Finalist



Running Backs

Mari Adams, Davidson, Sr., 5-11, 210 (Pioneer Football League) – 2024 Finalist

David Avit, Villanova, So., 6-0, 220 (CAA Football)

Jamar Curtis, Sacramento State, Sr., 5-8, 169 (Big Sky Conference) – 2023 and 2024 Finalist

Roland Dempster, Stony Brook, R-Sr., 6-0, 225 (CAA Football) – 2024 Finalist

Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Jr., 6-0, 208 (Big Sky Conference)

Steve Hall, Lindenwood, So., 5-9, 195 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

Elijah Howard, Central Connecticut State, Sr., 5-11, 176 (Northeast Conference) – 2024 Finalist

Adam Jones, Montana State, R-So., 6-1, 200 (Big Sky Conference)

Kevon King, Norfolk State, Sr., 5-11, 200 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

Julius Loughridge, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 215 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 205 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State, So., 5-8, 165 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Wenkers Wright, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 205 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Wide Receivers

Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-So., 6-4, 175 (CAA Football)

Kylon Harris, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 5-11, 160 (Southland Conference)

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 209 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Samuel Musungu, Cornell, Jr., 6-1, 192 (Ivy League)

Treyvhon Saunders, Colgate, Sr., 5-10, 190 (Patriot League)

Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Jalen Walthall, UIW, R-Sr., 6-2, 180 (Southland Conference) – 2024 Finalist

The Walter Payton Award was first presented in 1987. More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner after the regular season from a group of finalists.

Also, this season, the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS Freshman Player of the Year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year), HBCU National Player of the Year and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be handed out at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Presentation.

