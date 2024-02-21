Norfolk State’s Men Claim the Third Title at the 2024 MEAC Championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Norfolk State University men recorded a three-peat claiming their third consecutive MEAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship Title on Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Spartans collected 178 team points to claim their third straight title and 13th overall. Howard finished second with 109 team points, while Delaware State finished third with 100.

Spartan head coach Kenneth Giles was named the meet’s Outstanding Coach.

Norfolk State’s men won four gold medals including first place finishes in the 60m dash, 400m race, triple jump and 5,000m race. In total, the Spartans brought home 14 medals, four gold, seven silver and three bronze.

Kai Cole claimed gold in the men’s 60m dash with a time of 6.66 after breaking the Norfolk State school record in the preliminary heats with a time of 6.64. He finished second in the men’s 200m race.

Vincent Bond won the men’s 400m race with 46.75 seconds, setting a new personal record.

The men’s 5,000m race was won by Raphael Kitur after running a time of 14:42.21.

Isaac Haywood bested the field in the men’s triple jump recording a leap of 15.52m, 0.06m shy of tying his personal best.

Kyle Fisher collected a pair second-place finishes in the men’s long jump (7.36m) and triple jump (15.10m) to claim 16 points towards his team score. For his efforts in the field events, the junior from Howard was named the 2024 MEAC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Outstanding Field Athlete.

Norfolk State’s Victor Jumo was named the 2024 MEAC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Outstanding Runner of the Meet after placing second in the mile and 3,000m races and fourth in the 5,000m race. In total, Jumo collected 21 points toward his team’s total en route to the NSU three-peat.

The top three finishers in each event were named All-MEAC.



Outstanding Coach: Kenneth Giles, Norfolk State

Outstanding Runner: Victor Jumo, Norfolk State

Outstanding Field Athlete: Kyle Fisher, Morgan State



ALL-MEAC

First Team: Kai Cole (NSU, 60m), Solomon Hammond (CSU, 200m), Vincent Bond (NSU, 400m), Asa Francis (CSU, 800m), Marian Drazan (DSU, Mile), Meshack Kuyo (NCCU, 3,000m), Raphael Kitur (NSU, 5,000m), Zachary Hawkins (HOW, 60mH), Tyrell Martin (DSU, SP), Lamont Victoria (NCCU, HJ), Peter Kamanu (DSU, PV), Jeff Hammond (CSU, LJ), Isaac Haywood (NSU, TJ), Dexter Ratliff (SCSU, WT), Coppin State (4x400m relay), Delaware State (Distance Medley Relay)

Second Team: Rahkeem Smith (DSU, 60m), Kai Cole (NSU, 200m), Premier Wynn (NSU, 400m), Kaleb Berry (HOW, 800m), Victor Jumo (NSU, Mile, 3,000m), Meshack Kuyo (NCCU, 5,000m), Otto Laing (HOW, 60mH), Zackery Dillon (MSU, SP), Isaac Rankin (MSU, HJ), Andwele Shurland (NSU, PV), Kyle Fisher (HOW, LJ, TJ), Nelson Anderson (NCCU, WT), Norfolk State (4x400m relay, Distance Medley Relay)

Third Team: Jalen Booth-Mitchell (DSU, 60m), Carl Drakes (CSU, 200m), Javon Brooks (SCSU, 400m), Etiam Torgbenu (CSU, 800m), Raphael Kitur (NSU, Mile), Gidion Sigei (NSU, 3,000m, 5,000m), Darian Clyburn (HOW, 60mH), Christopher Johnson (DSU, SP), James Bell (CSU, HJ), Jeremy Gyan (DSU, PV), Sean Wray (HOW, LJ), Malachi Aiken (UMES, TJ), Andre Prince (HOW, WT), Howard (4x400m relay), Morgan State (Distance Medley Relay)