Norfolk VA- Cash Assistance Available to Families Affected by COVID-19

NORFOLK, VA – Families dealing with job loss or other impacts from COVID-19 may qualify for cash assistance through Diversionary Assistance or TANF-Emergency Assistance. TANF means Temporary Cash Assistance for Families with Minor Children.

Diversionary Assistance is available for families not currently receiving on-going TANF assistance.

  • Provides one-time assistance to families to pay for emergency needs.  This includes food, basic needs, housing and utility expenses, medical expenses, transportation, etc.
  • There must be a loss of income, reduction of income, or delay in receiving income.
  • The family must include a dependent child and meet income and other requirements.

TANF-Emergency Assistance provides cash help for families currently receiving on-going TANF assistance. 

  • Provides one-time assistance of up to $500 for families that have experienced a fire or natural disaster.  Note: COVID-19 is considered a disaster. 
  • The family must include a dependent child and meet income and other requirements. 

To apply for Diversionary Assistance or TANF-Emergency Assistance:

For questions or assistance in applying for benefits call 1-855-635-4370.