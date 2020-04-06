Norfolk VA- Cash Assistance Available to Families Affected by COVID-19

NORFOLK, VA – Families dealing with job loss or other impacts from COVID-19 may qualify for cash assistance through Diversionary Assistance or TANF-Emergency Assistance. TANF means Temporary Cash Assistance for Families with Minor Children.

Diversionary Assistance is available for families not currently receiving on-going TANF assistance.

Provides one-time assistance to families to pay for emergency needs. This includes food, basic needs, housing and utility expenses, medical expenses, transportation, etc.

There must be a loss of income, reduction of income, or delay in receiving income.

The family must include a dependent child and meet income and other requirements.

TANF-Emergency Assistance provides cash help for families currently receiving on-going TANF assistance.

Provides one-time assistance of up to $500 for families that have experienced a fire or natural disaster. Note: COVID-19 is considered a disaster.

The family must include a dependent child and meet income and other requirements.

To apply for Diversionary Assistance or TANF-Emergency Assistance:

Screen for eligibility and/or apply for TANF online through Commonhelp. When interviewed, explain that you wish to apply for Diversionary Assistance or Emergency Assistance; or

Fill out an “Application for Benefits” and return it to your local department of social services.

For questions or assistance in applying for benefits call 1-855-635-4370.