Norfolk: Vote at Home
You can request an absentee ballot online from the Virginia Department of Elections
https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation
While you are there, register to vote or update your voter registration information.
When you vote at home, you help limit the exposure of COVID-19.
**Voters may request an absentee ballot by mail for the
May 5, 2020 General Election using “My disability or illness” if they do not have another qualifying reason.**
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28th.
For more information, please visit our webpage at: www.norfolk.gov/elections