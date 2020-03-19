Norfolk: Vote at Home

You can request an absentee ballot online from the Virginia Department of Elections

https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

While you are there, register to vote or update your voter registration information.

When you vote at home, you help limit the exposure of COVID-19.

**Voters may request an absentee ballot by mail for the

May 5, 2020 General Election using “My disability or illness” if they do not have another qualifying reason.**

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28th.

For more information, please visit our webpage at: www.norfolk.gov/elections