Norfolk woman wins $100,000

Her husband told her she should play Cash 5 game. She does – and wins $100,000.

Norfolk woman matches all five numbers to win top prize

Yvonne Wadsworth doesn’t play the lottery very often. But when her husband said she should play the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, the Norfolk woman decided to take a chance.

Shortly after the April 30 day drawing, her husband called to say she had won.

“I thought he was just joking!” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

However, when she got home, he showed her the winning numbers, 1-13-15-22-31.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” she said.

She bought her ticket at Holiday Food Mart, located at 909 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

Ms. Wadsworth said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.