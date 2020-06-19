Norfolk’s Beach Ambassador Program Suspended

Public restrooms to reopen this weekend

NORFOLK, VA – After a successful weekend, Norfolk will suspend its Beach Ambassador program indefinitely.

It was determined that the program was no longer needed after many of the city’s beachgoers were found in compliance with the current restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The city will also reopen public restrooms beginning this Saturday, June 20, seven days a week.

The following restrictions remain in place:

Keep 6 feet apart – unless family

No gatherings of more than 50 people

No group sports (football, soccer, volleyball, etc.)

No alcohol

No tents or groups of umbrellas

Lifeguards are on duty at Ocean View Beach only. Beachgoers at Sarah Constant Beach and Community Beach Park must swim at their own risk. Trash collection on the beach will continue.

Norfolk Police will continue their beach patrols. Beachgoers are encouraged to lock their vehicles and to keep bags and other valuables out of plain sight in their cars.

For more information on COVID-19 city operations, visit Norfolk.gov/covid19.