Norfolk’s Ocean View Goes Green for 59th Parade

NORFOLK, Va. – The 59th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to march through Ocean View on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., and thousands of participants and spectators are expected for the celebration.

The parade starts at Northside Middle School (8730 Granby St.), travels north on Granby Street, turns left on A View Avenue, left on First View Street and ends at Government Avenue around noon.

Whether you’re attending for the first time or 59th, it’s good luck to be prepared!

Road Closures: Norfolk Police will close Granby Street from Bayview Boulevard to Bay Avenue starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. The rest of the parade route will be closed by 9 a.m. All streets will re-open at noon except for First View Street which will remain closed until 1:30 p.m. Government Avenue from First View Street to Hickory Street will be closed until 4:30 p.m.

Parking: Paradegoers should adhere to all “No Parking” and “No Parking on Grass” signage. Areas marked off by police tape are no parking zones. As a tradition, cars may park on NON-CURBED medians along the route that are not marked off by police tape or “No Parking” signage. Norfolk Police will tow illegally parked vehicles along the parade route. Off-street parking is available at Sarah Constant Beach Park (300 W. Ocean View Ave.), Ocean View Beach Park (100 W. Ocean View Ave.), Ocean View Elementary School (350 W. Government Ave.) and Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library (111 W. Ocean View Ave.)

Safety: With thousands of spectators expected to attend, be aware of increased pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic along and adjacent to the parade route. Attendees are reminded to give themselves plenty of time to park safely and be EXTRA cautious of children and pets. Be sure to lock vehicles and leave valuables at home.

Don’t push your luck by drinking and driving! Call a taxi or ride share to get home safely.

For extra luck, pack a trash bag with your parade gear and make sure to bag your trash and dispose properly. Paradegoers can place bagged and tied trash next to one of the over 40+ “Parade Right OV” signs along the route and Norfolk Waste Management crews will collect and dispose properly. Don’t forget to recycle bottles and cans!