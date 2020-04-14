Norfolk’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program accepts new applicants

NORFOLK, VA – The Norfolk Department of Public Health’s Women Infant and Children (WIC) Program continues to accept new applicants to apply for services.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 is providing additional funds for WIC. Remote WIC services are available for new families to enroll in the program. Appointments will be conducted over the phone.

Proof of immigration status is not required to receive WIC services as outlined in the Public Charge Final Rule. https://www.uscis.gov/greencard/public-charge

Eligible recipients will be able to spend WIC benefits on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low fat milk, and infant formula. Medicaid, SNAP, FAMIS, and Free and Reduced Lunch adjunctively qualify families for the program.

To apply, call 757-531-2150 or email norfolkwic@vdh.virginia.gov.

The Norfolk WIC Program is a special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. It serves to safeguard the health of limited-resource pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5. WIC provides nutritious foods to supplement diets, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care.

For further information, call the Outreach Coordinator, Vincent Falzone, at 757-683-8746. For information about the Norfolk Department of Health’s WIC Program, please visit: https://www.norfolk.gov/2941/WIC-Program