North Carolina A&T Defeats Hampton 71-70 in 2026 NBA HBCU Classic

By: Victor Greene

The 2026 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T featured Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University at the Kia Forum during NBA All-Star Weekend. The nationally televised matchup aired on ESPN2 and streamed on Peacock. It marked the fifth installment of the league’s HBCU Classic initiative and continued the event’s growing presence within All-Star festivities. North Carolina A&T secured a 71–70 victory in a finish decided at the free-throw line. Alumni and supporters from both institutions traveled to Los Angeles for the occasion. The stage placed two respected programs inside one of basketball’s most visible weekends.

The rivalry produced a tightly contested game from the opening tip. Hampton attacked the rim early and generated second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounds. North Carolina A&T answered with perimeter shooting and defensive stops that shifted momentum. The second half featured multiple lead changes as the margin remained within one possession. Hampton moved ahead in the final minute on a contested finish at the rim. With 0.4 seconds remaining, Aggies guard Trent Middleton Jr. stepped to the line and calmly delivered the free throw that sealed the one-point win.

The Classic has moved beyond symbolic inclusion and into competitive expectation. Student-athletes now perform under the same national lights that define All-Star Weekend. Every possession carries consequences when the audience extends beyond the arena. The atmosphere demands poise late in games. North Carolina A&T did more than secure a narrow victory. It left Los Angeles with proof that HBCU basketball belongs on basketball’s biggest stages.