North Carolina A&T’s Track and Field Team Shows Nothing but Dominance at the NCAA National Championship

North Carolina A&T’s track and field team has shown nothing but dominance all season, from both the men and women, and this weekend’s Division I Track and Field national championship was no different.



This weekend at the newly renovated Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, the Aggies set multiple records on the way to a third place team ranking throughout the event, starting with freshman Randolph Ross Jr. Ross won the 400m NCAA national championship with a time of 43.85, which is the fastest time run in the world this season. Ross brought home the first ever outdoor national championship in NC A&T history, and is the first MEAC athlete to win a national championship since 2009. Ross also ran in the 4×400 relay race alongside Daniel Stokes, Akeem Sirleaf, and Trevor Stewart. The team ran a time of 3:00:92, placing first in the men’s final and completing the sweep of both the indoor and outdoor national championships.



On the women’s side, Sophomore Cambrea Sturgis sprinted her way to two national championships in the 100m and 200m events. Sturgis cemented herself in history as she ran the fastest time for a woman in NCAA history with a 10.74. She then focused her attention to the 200m race, finishing with a time of 22.12, just barely overcoming Alabama sprinter Tamara Clark, who finished with a time of 22.17. This marks the first time a woman has captured the national title in both the 100m and 200m events since 2016 and the 13th time it has happened overall.



The Aggies finished 3rd nationally, earning the highest ranking by a historically black college or university in NCAA history.

