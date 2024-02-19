North Carolina Central at Norfolk State to air on ESPNU

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Spartans will host the North Carolina Central Eagles in MEAC conference play in an ESPN televised men’s basketball game this weekend as a part of the conference’s 2023-24 televised schedule.

The North Carolina Central at Norfolk State matchup will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 19, on ESPNU.



The Eagles are 12-9 in the all-time series and are coming into this game looking for a win after falling 90-82 at Howard on Feb. 17, 2024. Norfolk State looks to even the season series after falling to N.C. Central earlier this season in Durham, N.C., 60-58.

