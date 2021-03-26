North End/Huntington Heights Board Members Needed

As you drive through Newport News, you’ll see many diverse neighborhoods that are brimming with unique architecture and history. The city has two Architectural Review Boards that maintain the historic and architectural integrity of our two historic areas – Hilton Village and North End/Huntington Heights. Both are led by resident volunteers who are appointed by Newport News City Council. The city is recruiting for three North End/Huntington Heights Board Members. The North End/Huntington Heights Historic District runs down Huntington Avenue and Warwick Boulevard between 50th and 72nd Streets. To qualify, you must live in or own property in the district. For more information, contact Carolyn Poissant at poissantcm@nnva.gov or 757-926-3833.