North Suffolk Library Temporarily Closed

SUFFOLK, VA (January 27, 2025) Suffolk Public Library is experiencing a power outage at the North Suffolk Library, located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

The North Suffolk Library location will be closed for the remainder of the day today, Monday, January 27, 2025, and all scheduled programming is canceled. This includes the satellite office locations of the Commissioner of the Revenue as well as the Treasurer’s Office, both located inside the library.

Morgan Memorial Library and Chuckatuck Library remain open and will operate their normal hours.

Dominion Energy has been notified, and work crews have been dispatched. For up-to-date information, visit www.suffolkpubliclibrary.com or follow SPL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SuffolkPublicLibrary.