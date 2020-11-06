Northam Takes Action on Revised State Budget, Final Special Session Bills
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam took action on Virginia’s revised biennial
budget today, sending ten amendments to the General Assembly. He also
signed three new laws and proposed changes to one bill, which mark his
final actions on legislation passed during the special session that began
on August 18. “In August, I called legislators back into session to
tackle some of our Commonwealth’s most pressing challenges,” said Governor
Northam. “This revised state budget will do tremendous good as we battle
COVID-19 and work together to continue building a stronger, fairer
Virginia. I am proud of the meaningful progress we made to enhance police
accountability, advance criminal justice reform, invest in our economic
recovery, and provide critical relief to Virginians amid the ongoing
public health crisis. I thank the General Assembly for their ongoing
partnership in delivering for the people of our Commonwealth.” Governor
Northam took action on Virginia’s revised biennial budget, which lawmakers
were forced to adjust due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among other
amendments, the Governor included enabling language that will allow the
Commonwealth to implement redistricting reform in the state constitution,
as passed by Virginia voters on Election Day. Governor Northam also
proposed an additional $1 million to fund an independent investigation
into the culture at the Virginia Military Institute. Governor Northam
signed Senate Bill 5038, sponsored by Senator McPike, and House Bill 5043,
sponsored by Delegate Bourne, which establishes a statewide mental health
awareness response and community understanding services (Marcus) alert
system. This measure promotes a behavioral health response to individuals
in crisis, including by limiting the role of law enforcement, and is named
after Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a police officer while
experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018. The Governor also
signed Senate Bill 5007, sponsored by Senator Morrissey, which aligns
Virginia with the vast majority of states in allowing judges to decide
sentences in criminal cases, except when a defendant requests sentencing
by a jury. This change is expected to result in fairer sentences and
reduce over-incarceration. Governor Northam proposed changes to House
Bill 5106, sponsored by Delegate Cole, which protects certain tenants that
have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added a
technical amendment, which clearly defines the adverse actions that may
not be taken against tenants based on payment history or an eviction for
nonpayment of rent that occurred during the pandemic. Governor Northam’s
letter to the General Assembly detailing his amendments to the revised
state budget is available here. A full list of legislation signed by the
Governor from the Special Session can be found here.