Northam Takes Action on Revised State Budget, Final Special Session Bills

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam took action on Virginia’s revised biennial

budget today, sending ten amendments to the General Assembly. He also

signed three new laws and proposed changes to one bill, which mark his

final actions on legislation passed during the special session that began

on August 18. “In August, I called legislators back into session to

tackle some of our Commonwealth’s most pressing challenges,” said Governor

Northam. “This revised state budget will do tremendous good as we battle

COVID-19 and work together to continue building a stronger, fairer

Virginia. I am proud of the meaningful progress we made to enhance police

accountability, advance criminal justice reform, invest in our economic

recovery, and provide critical relief to Virginians amid the ongoing

public health crisis. I thank the General Assembly for their ongoing

partnership in delivering for the people of our Commonwealth.” Governor

Northam took action on Virginia’s revised biennial budget, which lawmakers

were forced to adjust due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among other

amendments, the Governor included enabling language that will allow the

Commonwealth to implement redistricting reform in the state constitution,

as passed by Virginia voters on Election Day. Governor Northam also

proposed an additional $1 million to fund an independent investigation

into the culture at the Virginia Military Institute. Governor Northam

signed Senate Bill 5038, sponsored by Senator McPike, and House Bill 5043,

sponsored by Delegate Bourne, which establishes a statewide mental health

awareness response and community understanding services (Marcus) alert

system. This measure promotes a behavioral health response to individuals

in crisis, including by limiting the role of law enforcement, and is named

after Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a police officer while

experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018. The Governor also

signed Senate Bill 5007, sponsored by Senator Morrissey, which aligns

Virginia with the vast majority of states in allowing judges to decide

sentences in criminal cases, except when a defendant requests sentencing

by a jury. This change is expected to result in fairer sentences and

reduce over-incarceration. Governor Northam proposed changes to House

Bill 5106, sponsored by Delegate Cole, which protects certain tenants that

have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added a

technical amendment, which clearly defines the adverse actions that may

not be taken against tenants based on payment history or an eviction for

nonpayment of rent that occurred during the pandemic. Governor Northam’s

letter to the General Assembly detailing his amendments to the revised

state budget is available here. A full list of legislation signed by the

Governor from the Special Session can be found here.