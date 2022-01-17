As the City sets its sights on its 60th Anniversary in January 2023, we’re honoring Virginia Beach pioneers and proud residents with a collection of documentary shorts that tell the story of Virginia Beach—then through now—called Nostalgic VB.

​On Jan. 1, 1963, Princess Anne County and the Virginia Beach resort area merged, and the City of Virginia Beach was born. If you have pictures or videos you’d like to share that capture the early days of Virginia Beach or proud reflections of what makes this City your home, we would love to hear from you.Help us tell the story of Virginia Beach this year as we lead up to the 60th anniversary of our great city in 2023. We’ll be highlighting your moments and memories through videos, blog articles, social media content and more as part of our 2022 Nostalgic VB series.

Content from Nostalgic VB will be echoed on other platforms, currently in development, where your voice will be a welcomed resource in this historic conversation. We invite City employees and residents to share their Virginia Beach history by submitting digital pictures or home video clips at www.publicinput.com/nostalgicVB. Contributions will ultimately live here. Any content that is featured throughout social media channels, blog articles, photo galleries and more will be credited to its contributor.

Knowing and understanding history is necessary in carving out a successful path forward. Nostalgic VB will help tell the stories of who we are and where we come from—to propel Virginia Beach into a future of continued promise. Special thanks to Council Member Barbara Henley for inspiring this initiative.