Not happy about being called ‘Black’ again?

By: Angela Jones

I had to say it and I know that I am not the only person thinking it– just a short decade ago, many people would get upset if you called them ‘Black.’ Today, Black is an acceptable adjective to use to describe one’s race. Let me go on the record as saying, I do not want to be called Black. I know it is advantageous to some for a ‘race’ of people to be described as Black. Aside from the obvious negative connotations that people associate with the word black like sinister, evil, or dirty, there are real consequences from identifying one’s self with a color rather than a country or a continent.

We know it would be a truly cringe-worthy moment if someone referred to Chinese Americans as “Yellows,” Native Americans as “Reds,” or Mexican Americans as “Browns.” Since these faux pas are not acceptable, why would people think it is okay to call African Americans “Blacks”? The bigger question is why would African Americans choose to be associated with a color rather than their place of origin and the country where they are citizens. Since all life originated in Africa, I put African in front of everyone’s nationality. For instance, I call people of European descent African European Americans.

When African Americans identify themselves with the continent of Africa, it is powerful. We are identifying with a continent that has a history of being the birthplace of the human race, a place with a rich history, a plethora of natural resources, and a rich future. A good number of African Americans are buying property in different countries in Africa such as Ghana and Rwanda. Many Europeans and Chinese are also planting roots on the continent dubbed as “The Motherland.”

There appears to be a race between America and China to woo African countries into doing business with them. Every African American should visit Africa to at least see for themselves why the continent is so

revered, coveted, and beloved. Every African American should be proud to be associated with the best of two geographical areas: Africa and America. To call ones’ self a color is selling yourself short. Do not do it and do not allow others to do it.