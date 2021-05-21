Notes from the VSO | May 2021 Edition

Just In – A Sneak Peek at VSO Season 2021-2022!

As we near the close of the 2020-2021 season it has been wonderful seeing patrons return to the halls for in person performances. We are especially thankful for all of our musicians for making accommodations to ensure a safe return to the stage with world-class music.

Very soon we will be announcing our plans for next season. We think you will be excited to see the programs we are planning – with favorites like Branford Marsalis, Kishi Bashi and The Music of the Bee Gees, to Uptown Nights with the spectacular trumpeter Byron Stripling. We cannot wait to share MORE LIVE MUSIC with you!

Please watch your mail and e-mail for information about next season’s programming and subscription opportunities in the coming weeks.

VSO: Open Doors and Always a Family Affair

Renée, Stan and their children (l-r) Jackson, Lex, and Vivian

“Music is life-giving for our family,” VSO Board Member Renée Howard explains.

For Renée, her husband Stan, and their three children music really brings their family together. Whether it be in the background as they cook dinner or during their annual family holiday performance, music really is in the makeup of what it means to be a Howard.

As parents who love music of all kinds and have shared that love with their children since they were born, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra has become a special part of the Howard family. A few times a year they wrap up a week, dress up and head to the theatre to enjoy an evening of inclusive, transformative music. From the classic sounds of Mahler and Mozart to the annual Holiday Pops concerts Renée, Stan and their children Vivian, Lexi, and Jackson are proud to support VSO.

Their belief in the mission of the VSO has only grown as they’ve become more involved with programs like Open Doors: Sensory-Friendly Concerts.

“The sensory-friendly concert series really touched my heart because of the sense of belonging that was extended to our son,” Renée explained.

When this special series was developed, Renée helped plan the programming with her son Jackson as her inspiration. This inclusive concert experience features a repertoire specifically geared towards those who would benefit from a more nontraditional concert setting – a rare all-family experience that they are able to share with their son Jackson who is on the autism spectrum. There is a significant gap in many children’s exposure to music, and through programs like Open Doors, VSO helps to bridge that gap.

VSO’s plan for the next 100 years includes two major initiatives – to continue to provide innovative musical performances and to be the region’s leader in community impact and education through music. Investing in unique programs like Open Doors will help us do just that.

To make a donation and invest in programs like these, please contact please contact Lauren DiPeppe, Director of Development at 757-213-1417.



POPS Series Plays On – Supported by Smithfield Foods and PNC Bank

We are thrilled to share Havana Nights with the Mambo Kings on May 28th at Ferguson Center and May 29th at Chrysler Hall.Tickets are still available for purchase – join us for this evening of hot Latin jazz and mambo with New York’s foremost Latin jazz ensemble, in concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.



The 2020-2021 Ferguson Center POPS series is generously sponsored by Smithfield Foods and the Chrysler Hall POPs series is !

supported by PNC Bank.

Staff Spotlight

Heather Stultz, our new Database Manager, works behind the scenes to help make show day magic happen!

Name: Heather Stultz

Title: Database Manager

Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Tell us a little bit about your music background.

“Music has had a significant impact on where I am today! At age five, I began taking piano lessons and began learning the viola at age 10. I loved playing the viola in my high school and college’s symphony orchestras, which led me to develop a strong appreciation for the symphony. Before joining VSO, I had the opportunity to gain experience on the administrative side of the performing arts world through work in marketing, development, and patron services at Wintergreen Music.”

How has your transition to the Hampton Roads area gone so far?

“I have absolutely loved my time in the Norfolk area so far! After moving from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Norfolk this April, I have enjoyed being close to the coast and spending time exploring the outdoors. Since my mom is a graduate from ODU, I’ve visited with my family, and I am excited I am now able to call the region home.”

Fun Fact/Hobby:

“I have a big, sweet tooth, and I love trying new recipes and visiting local bakeries. Since I am still new to the area, I would love to hear recommendations of where I can find the best desserts in the area!”

What do you look forward to the most here at the symphony?

“Getting to know our patrons is something I am very excited about. It has been wonderful to hear from the individuals I have met so far what the VSO means to them, and I look forward to getting acquainted with many more at upcoming performances!”



Cook Foundation Educates Students in Gloucester

For the second year in a row, the generosity of the Cook Foundation has enabled Gloucester elementary school students to participate in the Link Up curriculum as a part of the VSO’s annual Young People’s Concert. And COVID hasn’t slowed this special program, nor lessened the enthusiasm of the students – throughout this month musicians also met virtually with elementary students to provide interactive demonstrations and performances introducing a variety of orchestra instruments. On behalf of the teachers and students of Gloucester, thank you to the Cook Foundation, and our many VSO supporters, who make programs like this possible!

There’s Still Time! Catch the 2020-2021 Series

Haven’t had a chance to get to one of the season’s shows? You still have time to enjoy a weekend of transformative music throughout the region. Visit the link to purchase a ticket while supplies last.

Remaining 2020-2021 Shows:

Havana Nights with the Mambo Kings: 5/28 – 5/29

The Streisand Songbook: 6/2 – 6/3

Symphony Under the Stars: 6/5

Classical Mystery Tour: 6/15 – 6/16

Mozart and Beethoven: 6/23 – 6/25