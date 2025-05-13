Notice: Public Hearing on Jefferson Walkway Improvements

By: City of Newport News

The Department of Engineering will be adding pedestrian enhancements to Jefferson Ave., from Shields Rd. to Sea Pine Ln. The project will install a 5-foot sidewalk, concrete curb and gutter, and pedestrian enhancements.

You may review maps, drawings, and other information concerning the proposal can be found at the Newport News City Hall, Department of Engineering located on the 7th Floor, 2400 Washington Ave.

You may request that a public hearing be held by sending a written request to: Jennifer Butler, Department of Engineering, 2400 Washington Ave., Newport News, VA, 23607, on or before May 22.

If a request for a public hearing is received, advance notice of time and place of the hearing will be posted.

Request for information should reference: UPC #113849 Jefferson Ave Sidewalk – Shields Rd to Sea Pine Ln.