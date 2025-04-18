Now accepting applications for $10,000 grants from The Coramino Fund

Apply for a $10,000 grant to grow your business!

Creating a small business from scratch is hard work. That’s why LISC is proud to partner with Gran Coramino® Tequila – a brand co-founded by comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann – on year three of The Coramino Fund, a grant program to support entrepreneurs in under-resourced communities. The Coramino Fund is designed to help catalyze growth for businesses that might otherwise be unable to secure the capital necessary to grow.

This new round of $10,000 grants includes an exciting new feature of the program, which provides grantees with the opportunity to receive cutting-edge AI technological training and hands-on learning through 1st Street Partnerships, a new partner of Gran Coramino® Tequila. The goal is to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and make data-driven decisions—much like larger firms do with AI.

