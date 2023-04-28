Now accepting applications for our Good Citizen Scholarship

Do you know a graduating high school senior in Portsmouth or Norfolk that demonstrates outstanding citizenship in their school and community? Elizabeth River Crossings is now accepting applications for our 2023 Good Citizen Scholarship. Help us spread the word!



Since 2016, we have awarded nearly $250,000 in scholarships for extraordinary students in our local community.

Only seniors enrolled in Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) and Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) are eligible to apply.

The $6,000 scholarship, disbursed in $1,500 annual increments across four years, can be applied toward any college, trade school, or post-secondary institution expenses, so long as the student can provide proof of enrollment each year.



The deadline to apply is Friday, May 5, 2023.

An online application, along with two letters of recommendation, must be submitted before the deadline to be eligible for consideration.

Learn more at www.ERCscholarship.com.