NOW OPEN! Scholarship and Summer Internship Applications

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) is excited to announce that applications are now open for our 2024 Scholarships and Summer Internship programs! If you’re a student, we invite you to apply. And if you’re a supporter of nurturing our future leaders, we invite you to spread the word to your networks.

Since 1988, we have upheld our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Black leaders through academic financial support and professional development opportunities. Our scholarship programs provide vital resources to deserving students, while our summer internships offer hands-on experience in the heart of policymaking on Capitol Hill.

Whether you’re a student aspiring to make a difference, a supporter of education and leadership development, or someone looking to invest in the future, this is your chance to be a part of something transformative. Learn more about our available 2024 scholarships and the upcoming summer internship opportunities below.

2024 Scholarship Program

Scholarships:

The Ally Financial Law Scholarship*

The Ally Financial Public Policy Scholarship*

CBC Spouses Education Scholarship

CBC Spouses Essay Contest Scholarship

CBC Spouses Performing Arts Scholarship

CBC Spouses Visual Arts Scholarship

HBCU National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice Scholarship

The Tracking Foundation Multi-Year Scholarship

The Tracking Foundation Scholars Scholarship

CBCF Reducing the Financial Barrier Scholarship (Need-based)





Application Deadlines:

Phase 1 – March 31, 2024

Phase 2 – April 27, 2024*

Requirements:

Please visit our Scholarship Page for the specific requirements for each scholarship listed above.

View the Scholarship Applications

Summer 2024 Internship Program

Program Options:

Pathways to the C-Suite Internship Program

Congressional Internship Program



Program Dates:

May 27 – July 26, 2024

Benefits:

Bi-weekly stipend

Washington, D.C. housing

CBC Member office placement

Professional development training

Exclusive networking opportunities

Application Deadline:

March 29, 2024

*Subject to change

Requirements: