NOW OPEN! Scholarship and Summer Internship Applications
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) is excited to announce that applications are now open for our 2024 Scholarships and Summer Internship programs! If you’re a student, we invite you to apply. And if you’re a supporter of nurturing our future leaders, we invite you to spread the word to your networks.
Since 1988, we have upheld our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Black leaders through academic financial support and professional development opportunities. Our scholarship programs provide vital resources to deserving students, while our summer internships offer hands-on experience in the heart of policymaking on Capitol Hill.
Whether you’re a student aspiring to make a difference, a supporter of education and leadership development, or someone looking to invest in the future, this is your chance to be a part of something transformative. Learn more about our available 2024 scholarships and the upcoming summer internship opportunities below.
2024 Scholarship Program
Scholarships:
- The Ally Financial Law Scholarship*
- The Ally Financial Public Policy Scholarship*
- CBC Spouses Education Scholarship
- CBC Spouses Essay Contest Scholarship
- CBC Spouses Performing Arts Scholarship
- CBC Spouses Visual Arts Scholarship
- HBCU National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice Scholarship
- The Tracking Foundation Multi-Year Scholarship
- The Tracking Foundation Scholars Scholarship
- CBCF Reducing the Financial Barrier Scholarship (Need-based)
Application Deadlines:
Phase 1 – March 31, 2024
Phase 2 – April 27, 2024*
Requirements:
Please visit our Scholarship Page for the specific requirements for each scholarship listed above.
View the Scholarship Applications
Summer 2024 Internship Program
Program Options:
- Pathways to the C-Suite Internship Program
- Congressional Internship Program
Program Dates:
May 27 – July 26, 2024
Benefits:
- Bi-weekly stipend
- Washington, D.C. housing
- CBC Member office placement
- Professional development training
- Exclusive networking opportunities
Application Deadline:
March 29, 2024
*Subject to change
Requirements:
- 2.5 GPA (Congressional), 3.0 GPA (C-Suite)
- Permanent or university residence in a CBC Member district
- Rising college sophomore, junior, senior, or recent graduate (24 months) by program start date (Congressional)
- College senior or recent graduate (24 months) by program start date (C-Suite)