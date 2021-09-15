NSU Alum Bob Dandridge inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Richmond, Virginia native and Norfolk State alumni Bob Dandridge was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame. Dandridge joined 15 other inductees including Ben Wallace, Paul Pierce, and Chris Bosh.



After attending Maggie L. Walker High School, Dandridge went on to play at Norfolk State University, alongside legendary streetball player and drug kingpin Pee Wee Kirkland. Dandridge lead Norfolk State to a CIAA title and a 25-2 record in 1968. That earned them an appearance in the NCAA Division II Men’s Tournament where they lost in the second round. The next year, the Spartans finished with a 21-4 record and lost in the first round of the tournament. Dandridge went on to be drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth round of the 1969 NBA Draft.



Dandrige was named to the NBA All-Rookie team in 1970 due to him being a key piece to the championship team led by NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. After 9 seasons with the Bucks, Dandridge joined the Washinton Bullets (now the Washington Wizards) in 1978, where he joined another legendary NBA duo: Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes. During their 1979 championship season, Dandridge averaged 21.2 points a game, along with 6.5 rebounds and 4 assists.



Since his retirement, he has stayed tried to stay involved with the game. In 1987-1992, Dandrige served as an assistant coach at Hampton University. He also hosts basketball clinics around the Virginia area and has stayed involved with the Washington Wizards organization.



