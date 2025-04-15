NSU Announces its 2025 Alumni Award Recipients

Norfolk State University will honor six of its alumni at the 2025 Alumni Awards Celebration scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, May 9, at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott. Each of these graduates has demonstrated exemplary leadership and community service. They personify the mission and goals of the University. Five graduates were selected to receive the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award. The recipients are:

Rhonda L. Allen, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Norfolk State University in 1983. After graduating from NSU, Ms. Allen began a successful civil service career with the U.S. Department of Defense, where she held a variety of positions for 37 years. In 2015, she retired as a senior budget analyst for the Military Intelligence Program Resources Directorate, which was under the auspices of the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Intelligence at the Pentagon. For more than 30 years, Ms. Allen has dedicated her time, talent and treasures to the Norfolk State University Alumni Association serving in various positions, including Ms. Alumni (2015-16) and a two-term chapter president of the Military Alumni Chapter Foundation, Inc.

LTC (Ret.) Larnell B. Exum is the principle and founder of a boutique government consulting firm, The Exum Group LLC. A highly decorated retired U.S. Army Ranger, LTC Exum has decades of legislative experience, having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for House Affairs under the Obama Administration. Prior to his appointment in the Obama Administration, LTC Exum was the Deputy Chief of the Senate Army Liaison Office where he was responsible for building and strengthening relationships between the United States Senate, its staff and the U.S. Army leadership. LTC Exum received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Norfolk State University in 1985.

COL (Ret.) Leonard W. Jones is an Attorney-at-Law with more than 30 years of experience focusing on matters involving Bankruptcy Law, Commercial Real Estate Law, Estate and Probate Law, and Civil and Criminal Litigation. After being admitted to the bar, COL Jones served as Asst. General Counsel for the N.Y.C. Dept. of Probation and later opened a private law practice in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., and Chicago, Illinois. Simultaneously, he served in the United States Army Reserves in the Transportation Corps and the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps. COL Jones received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Norfolk State University in 1988.



Mr. Robert M. Randall, affectionately known as “Frog,” was drafted into the United States Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. After completing his Army obligation, Mr. Randall returned to NSU and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1973. He then accepted a position as a Housing Inspector with the City of Norfolk. After years of service, he was promoted to Senior Inspector. Mr. Randall retired from the City of Norfolk after 38 years of service.

Viola Vaughan-Eden, Ph.D., is a professor and program director for the Ethelyn R. Strong School of Social Work at Norfolk State University. Dr. Vaughan-Eden is nationally and internationally recognized for her expertise in child maltreatment. As a forensic and licensed clinical social worker, she has evaluated and/or consulted on more than 3,000 cases of maltreatment and provided expert testimony more than 700 times. Throughout her 35-year career, she has lectured across the globe to multidisciplinary professionals on topics related to child and family welfare. Dr. Vaughan-Eden received her Master of Social Work from Norfolk State University in 1987.

This year’s “Graduate of the Last Decade Award” recipient is William T. Bynum. Mr. Bynum received his Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Norfolk State University in 2020. Currently, he is the Associate Director for Student Activities & Leadership at Norfolk State University, where he fosters inclusive, engaging experiences that empower students and enhance campus life. He also mentors students through various leadership initiatives, including the Male Initiative Programs, and serves as an advisor for the Student Government Association and the Royal Court.

The Alumni Awards Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. The cost is $65 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.