NSU Celebrates $400,000 TowneBank Gift

(NSU NEWSROOM) — Norfolk State University is thrilled to announce a generous $400,000 gift from TowneBank in support of our student-athletes. The presentation was made during a special reception at the Chrysler Museum Friday, February 28, where the University also welcomed new head football coach Michael Vick.

The TowneBank Endowed Athletic Success Fund will provide current and endowed essential scholarship support for student-athletes.

In expressing her gratitude, Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said, “This generous investment from TowneBank is more than just financial support, it’s a testament to their belief in our student-athletes and our vision for NSU athletics. As we welcome Coach Vick to the ranks of our already outstanding coaching staff and embark on this exciting new chapter, this contribution will ensure our student-athletes have the resources they need to excel both on the field and in the classroom.”

Bob Aston, TowneBank executive chairman also shared his thoughts on TowneBank’s commitment to education and athletics in the community through the partnership with NSU. “We are honored to partner with Norfolk State University to establish the TowneBank Endowed Athletic Success Fund. We applaud NSU’s commitment to making a college education financially attainable for their student-athletes, an experience that will directly impact the trajectory of their lives.”

The announcement and presentation coincided with the official welcome reception for Michael Vick, whose appointment as head football coach has invigorated the NSU community and sparked an enhanced interest in our athletic programs.