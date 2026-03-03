NSU Hosts Financial Social Work Conference

Norfolk State University recently hosted the Financial Social Work Conference, welcoming more than 100 attendees, including students, faculty, practitioners, and community members from across the region. The event created a dynamic interdisciplinary space focused on advancing the intersection of mental health, financial wellbeing, and economic justice.

Organized in collaboration with Building Endurance PLLC, the conference centered on the theme, “Mental Wealth Matters: Bridging Emotion with Economic Healing.” Participants engaged in interactive sessions exploring how trauma, attachment patterns, systemic inequities, and racialized economic structures influence financial behaviors and long-term outcomes.

The conference featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Reeta Wolfsohn, founder of Financial Social Work; Dr. Arrington, founder of Money Magnets; Marsha Barnes, founder of The Finance Bar; Dr. Sade Younger of Virginia State University; Danica Royster, financial advisor; and Dr. Alicia Tetteh of Norfolk State University, who presented on the connection between trauma and financial wellbeing. Each speaker brought a unique lens to the evolving field of financial social work, offering practical strategies, culturally responsive approaches, and research-informed interventions.

Workshops emphasized trauma-informed financial education, workforce financial wellness, youth financial literacy, and the integration of economic healing into social work practice and education. Attendees participated in meaningful dialogue around intergenerational financial stress, community resilience, and innovative approaches to economic empowerment.

By hosting this conference, Norfolk State University reaffirmed its commitment to community-engaged scholarship and professional development that addresses both emotional and economic dimensions of wellbeing. The Financial Social Work Conference reflects the university’s dedication to preparing social work professionals equipped to lead transformative change in their communities.