NSU Joins National Effort to Strengthen Students Careers

Norfolk State University has been selected as one of 16 colleges and universities nationwide to participate in From Campus to Career, a national initiative supported by Lumina Foundation designed to scale career connected high-impact practices (HIPs) and strengthen workforce outcomes for students.

Through the initiative, NSU will receive $100,000 over two years, along with tailored technical assistance and cohort-based support from national higher education intermediaries to expand and strengthen career-connected learning opportunities.

High-impact practices such as internships, undergraduate research, service learning, capstone projects, and student employment are widely associated with increased student engagement, deeper learning, and higher completion rates. This initiative focuses on intentionally connecting those experiences to career pathways and labor market demand so that students graduate prepared to

demonstrate the skills employers need.

At Norfolk State University, we are committed to ensuring that every student graduates not only with a degree, but with meaningful experiences that connect learning to career opportunity,” said Dr. Andrea Neal-Smith, vice provost for academic engagement. “Guided by

the vision of President Javaune Adams-Gaston and the leadership of our Provost in Academic Affairs, Dr. Aurelia Williams, this initiative will empower our faculty to embed high-impact practices and workforce readiness skills directly into the curriculum. By strengthening the

connection between classroom learning and real-world opportunities, we are expanding pathways for our students to thrive as graduates and emerge as global change-makers.”