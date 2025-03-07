NSU Kicks Off Multimillion Dollar Fundraising Campaign

Norfolk State University launched the public phase of its most ambitious fundraising campaign in university history Saturday, September 14, 2024. The comprehensive campaign has a goal of $90 million and will culminate during the University’s 90th anniversary in 2025. It is only Norfolk State’s second major campaign. The first took place 30 years ago.

“The Now Is Our Time campaign is an investment in not only the future of our students but also for the future of Norfolk State to continue providing the very best educational opportunities for those who will enroll here for generations to come,” NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston said at the reception.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Now Is Our Time Campaign?

Now Is Our Time: The Campaign for Norfolk State University, marks the most ambitious fundraising campaign in our institution’s history. As NSU stands stronger than ever, we’re poised to strengthen our impact and establish ourselves as a leader among all universities, not just HBCUs. This campaign unites our growing community of supporters, alumni, and partners in a shared vision: to invest in our people, maximize the potential of our campus, and elevate our academic and athletic pursuits. With your support, we’ll rise

to meet challenges, seize opportunities, and bring NSU’s unique voice to the forefront of higher education. Together, we’ll prove what we’ve always believed here at Norfolk State University: We see the future in you. Now is our time to shape the future of education and make history.

Why does Norfolk State University, a public institution, need a comprehensive campaign?

Norfolk State University’s financial foundation rests on three primary resources: state funding, tuition revenue, and philanthropic support. While state funding and tuition are essential, private donations play a crucial role in elevating NSU’s potential and securing our future as a leading institution. A robust fundraising campaign is necessary to propel us beyond the basics, allowing us to achieve excellence, drive innovation, and fulfill our mission of empowering the next generation of leaders.

How will NSU use my gift?

Your donation supports the college, school, program, or cause of your choice. Whether you contribute to a general fund, like NSU scholarships, or directly to a specific athletic program such as Football, Basketball, Tennis or Volleyball, scholarly programs such as DNIMAS, or co-curricular activities such as the NSU Drama and Theatre programs, the Spartan Legion Marching Band or NSU Concert Choir, every gift matters.

How can I support the Now Is Our Time Campaign?

By visiting www.nsu.edu/givenow, you can support the campaign quickly with a gift online. We also offer various ways you can give, including leaving NSU in your estate plans. Go to our giving site for more information on ways to give.