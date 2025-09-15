NSU Hosts Virginia Gubernational Debate Airing on October 9

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that its local television stations serving Virginia will air an exclusive live multi-market telecast of the only debate between the Republican and Democratic Party candidates for Virginia Governor, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. The debate will take place at 7 p.m. ET, on October 9, 2025, at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center on the campus of Norfolk State University.

This historic debate between the two candidates is the only time voters will see them face-to-face, presenting Virginians a crucial opportunity to hear directly from them regarding the issues most important to both the Commonwealth and the nation. The event is being carried exclusively by all of Nexstar’s local television stations and digital platforms serving the Commonwealth, underscoring the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible political coverage to voters across Virginia.

The broadcast will be hosted by WAVY-TV 10 in Portsmouth and air on six other Nexstar television stations and digital platforms serving the Commonwealth, including WRIC-TV in Richmond, WFXR-TV in Roanoke, WDVM-TV/WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C., and WJHL-TV and EJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, TN. The debate will be moderated by news anchors Tom Schaad of WAVY-TV 10 and Deanna Allbrittin of WRIC-TV in Richmond, and reach a potential audience of four million viewers.

“We are grateful to our media partner, WAVY-TV 10 and Nexstar, our community sponsor, Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. – Virginia Social Action, and our collective work to bring Virginia’s only gubernatorial debate to Norfolk State University,” said Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University. “This is the third statewide debate we have hosted since 2020, and I am glad the university can serve as a forum where voters can learn more about the candidates.”

Carol Ward, Vice President and General Manager of WAVY-TV 10 underscored the importance of the event, saying: “As ‘Your Local Election Headquarters,’ WAVY-TV 10 is dedicated to providing thorough and impartial coverage of the issues that are most critical to the citizens of Virginia. In partnership with Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth and surrounding area and with Norfolk State University, we are honored to serve as a forum for this gubernatorial debate and to help ensure that voters have the information necessary to make well-informed decisions at the ballot box.”