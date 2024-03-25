NSU Men’s Basketball Advances while DSU Men’s Basketball Falls

Post season action continued for a pair of MEAC institutions on Saturday afternoon into the evening as Norfolk State hosted Alabama A&M in the CIT while Delaware State faced Seattle in the CBI Tournament. The Spartans move on to the next round after defeating the Bulldogs 81-66, while Seattle downed Delaware State 79-66.

Allen Betrand, the MEAC Sixth Player of the Year, led the Spartans with 16 points while Darryl Anderson was hot on his trail with 15 points. Jack Doumbia contributed 13 points while Christian Ings and Chris Fields, Jr., both added 11 points apiece.

Alabama A&M got off to a hot start going up by eight points, 17-9, halfway through the first half. NSU pulled within two points, 27-25, with 64 seconds remaining in the half following a 16-10 run. Alabama A&M closed out the first half scoring four points while giving up three as the score sat at 31-28 at the buzzer.

After the halftime break, the Spartans came back to even the score at 34-all, four minutes into the action. NSU took the lead but Alabama A&M responded by tying the score and reclaiming the lead, 45-43, with 11:37 left in the game.

Norfolk State tied the score again at 45 all and took the lead and this time they never looked back going on a 36-21 run claiming the victory.

The Hornets season ended in the Ro College Basketball Invitational after falling the Seattle University 79-66.

MEAC Rookie of the Year, Deywilk Tavarez, led the Hornets with 15 points while Jevin Muniz was next in line with nine points. Alston Andrews, Kyle Johnson and Ray Somerville all tallied eight points.

After Seattle opened the game taking 5-2 lead, Delaware State went on a 12-0 run to lead 14-5 with 13:37 on the clock. The Redhawks closed the gap to two points, 14-12, before the Hornets pulled ahead by seven points, 20-13 with nine minutes remaining. DSU held on to the seven-point lead, 26-19, with five minutes left in the first half, but a 15-7 run by SU gave the Redhawks a one-point lead, 34-33, at the break.

The Hornets came within one point, 38-37, in the second half but the Redhawks never relinquished the lead en route to a 79-66 victory.