NSU Moving Forward Together: Women’s History Month Lecture Series

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the College of Liberal Arts, the Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, and the Center for African American Public Policy sponsored a women’s lecture series with Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry.

Dr. Harris-Perry is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University and a scholar, author, and thought leader who explores issues of race, gender, and democracy. During her “Moving Forward Together” lecture, she explained how Black women have taught us to proceed through history.

She also discussed the importance of knowing your power and purpose. “All power is a tool. A hammer can cause harm and good, but you don’t give up your hammer, which is your power,” she states.

Dr. Harris-Perry compared the need to work together and the Black Girl Genius to the game of Double-Dutch. “You can’t play Double-Dutch alone, you need at least three people to create that community,” she states. “It’s the ultimate project in democracy, which little Black girls created.”

The College of Liberal Arts dean, Dr. Tyson King-Meadows, guided this inspiring conversation.