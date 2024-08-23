NSU Partners with TCC with Passport Program

Norfolk State University (NSU) President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and Tidewater Community College (TCC) President Dr. Marcia Conston signed an agreement to continue the Passport Program. The Passport program is a pathway that prepares TCC students for a seamless transition to NSU to complete their bachelor’s degree.

“When students are at TCC they are told come here, go anywhere, and when they come to NSU they are told we see the future in you. This partnership supports them to actualize that future,” said Adams-Gaston.

The Passport Program offers students who need additional preparation prior to enrolling at NSU, the chance to excel at TCC and guarantee their admission to NSU once they have earned at least 16 credits at TCC with at least a 2.0 GPA.

TCC has campuses in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach. It is the second largest of the 23 Virginia community colleges, enrolling nearly 25,000 students.

“This agreement only seals the relationship of TCC and NSU. It is essentially an endorsement letting the community of our great partnership,” stated Conston.

The Passport Program provides TCC students with several benefits:

Co-advising through both TCC and NSU to better support preparation and transition

Joint student orientation for TCC and NSU students.

Early access to events and support services while reducing the time to earn their degree.