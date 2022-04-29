NSU Police Investigating Bomb Threat to Campus

By: Stanley Donaldson

Several institutions, including Norfolk State University, have received unconfirmed bomb threats this afternoon. NSU Police personnel are actively investigating this threat and have engaged the assistance of the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies. The FBI’s preliminary investigation has concluded that there is no imminent threat of danger to the campus. The University has received similar threats this semester, which were ultimately unfounded. While we are taking this threat seriously, it appears to be less credible.

Nevertheless, all faculty, staff, and students are asked to be on alert for suspicious activities and to be on the lookout for further announcements should the need arise. NSU Police and Norfolk Police have increased patrols on campus and around the campus perimeter. Students in need of support should contact the NSU Counseling Center at 757-823-8173. Please contact NSUPD at 757-823-8102 if any suspicious activity is observed.

