NSU Professor Honored for Health Equity and State Policy Impact

Jamela M. Martin, Ph.D., RN, associate professor and chair of the Department of Nursing and Allied Health at Norfolk State University, is earning statewide recognition for her leadership in advancing health equity through both policy and practice.

Martin played a key role in the development and passage of the Virginia Health Equity Training Bill, which was signed into law this month by Gov. Abigail Spanberger. Sponsored by Sen. Mamie Locke, with support from Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King, the legislation requires certain licensed health care professionals to complete bias reduction training as part of continuing education and licensure requirements. This will establish a statewide standard to improve patient safety and reduce health disparities. A formal bill signing is planned for May.

Over the past two years, Martin collaborated with Kathryn Haines of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy to help draft and refine the bill. She also built bipartisan support through public scholarship, including her With Good Reason podcast, and provided formal testimony before legislative bodies, earning support from policymakers such as Virginia State Sen. Christopher Head.

In recognition of her impact, Martin has also been named a 2026 recipient of the Sentara Birth Justice Warrior Award during the National Black Maternal Health Week. The award honors individuals working to improve maternal health outcomes and address disparities, particularly among Black women and underserved populations.

Martin’s work reflects a powerful commitment to advancing equitable standards of care across Virginia, bridging academic research, community advocacy and legislative change.