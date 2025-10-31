NSU Receives $500K Grant for Career Support Program

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation awarded $500,000 over five years to the Norfolk State University Foundation to provide direct career support services to students through the NSU Career Accelerator Program. The new initiative will be designed to provide direct support for career coaching, job placement services and certification support to ensure that students are fully prepared to enter the workforce with competitive skills, experiences and credentials.

Students will engage in NSU’s Career Accelerator program beginning in their sophomore year after introductory awareness sessions during new student orientation. The program’s overarching goal is to increase the economic mobility of Norfolk State students by equipping them with the knowledge and skills of employment pathways that lead to higher-paying, in-demand careers.

The award from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation was among $2.5 million in grants approved by the Foundation’s Board in September.