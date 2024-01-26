NSU RECEIVES ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD

The Elizabeth River Project has selected Norfolk State University as a Sustained Distinguished Performance River Star Business. The recognition means the University completed a new significant initiative during 2023.

“Our River Restoration Advisory Committee, comprised of River Star peers and technical experts, reviews River Star documentation every fall for entry and advancement in the program,” said the announcement letter from the Elizabeth River Project. “The committee unanimously agreed Norfolk State University should be recognized for Sustained Distinguished Performance at Model Level.”

In 2023, Norfolk State, with its partner BrightView Landscape Services, and NSU students completed the following projects:

Earth Day Week Events (April 17-22, 2023)

Installation of a 3,000-square-foot Pollinator Meadows Best Management Practices Storm Water Management Project (September – November 2023)

Geese Management initiative using Collie Dogs (January – November 2023)

Campus Landscape Enhancements (January-October 2023)

New Tree Plantings and Tree Maintenance (May-July 2023)

Student Volunteer Campus Cleanup and Student Flower Planting Projects (six student events in 2023)

Over the past several years, the University has received several River Star business awards. In 2023, NSU earned the Model Level River Star Business award, which recognized the University as a community leader in environmental stewardship.