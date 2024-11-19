NSU: School of Education Partners in $9 Million Grant

The Tidewater Education Consortium (TEC) was awarded approximately $9 million through the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The TEC consists of the Isle of Wight County, Portsmouth, and Suffolk Public Schools in collaboration with the University of Maryland and Norfolk State University.

This partnership sets out to improve teacher preparation, strengthen recruitment efforts, and retain skilled educators, with a special focus on underserved communities. To celebrate this milestone, a media announcement event was hosted at Norfolk State University.

“In this partnership, it provides a consortium to review curriculum to include best practices for preparing teachers from the perspective of practitioners in the field. Then, NSU students will benefit from the stipends to pay for tuition and costs associated with seeking a degree that prepares them to become teachers,” states Dr. Cynthia Nicholson, Associate Dean of the School of Education.

Dignitaries from each participating institution spoke on the importance of the TEC and the TQP grant, including Norfolk State’s President, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. “With this $9 million grant, the Teacher Quality Partnership can change the environment that our young people have and opportunities to level the playing field, which is always our responsibility,” she stated.

Honors English Education Major Gabrielle Parker spoke on why she aspires to be a educator.

Honors English Education Major Gabrielle Parker understands the impact this program will have not only on her but also on other Education majors: “This program means so much. I hope that more programs such as this one continue to get support for future teachers.”